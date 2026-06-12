The International Campaign for Tibet (ICT) has strongly criticised Chinese authorities after newly released images showed kindergarten children in Tibet participating in military-style activities. The photographs, published by the Chinese Communist Party's United Front Work Department, depict young Tibetan children dressed in camouflage uniforms, marching beneath the Chinese flag, and taking part in mock combat drills while carrying imitation rifles.

The images were taken in Tsona, a town in southern Tibet located close to India, and were featured in a report released on May 26, 2026. According to Chinese state media, the activities were organised as "national defence and ethnic unity" educational programs designed to cultivate patriotism and awareness of border security among young children.

ICT condemned the initiative, describing the scenes as deeply disturbing and inappropriate for children of kindergarten age. The organisation argued that no child should be exposed to military-style training or encouraged to simulate combat in an educational environment. According to the report, the program seeks to foster loyalty to the Communist Party, the Chinese state, and local communities while promoting a sense of responsibility for defending border regions.

Chinese authorities also presented the activities as part of broader efforts to strengthen ethnic unity and expand national defence education from an early age. However, ICT stated that the issue extends beyond militarisation. The organisation stated that Tibetan children are increasingly being subjected to ideological campaigns that promote state narratives while undermining Tibet an cultural identity and heritage. It further noted that such practices are particularly concerning in sensitive border areas such as Tsona, where geopolitical tensions remain significant across the region.

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