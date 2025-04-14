China Hits Back with Visa Curbs on US Officials Over Tibetan Issues

New Delhi: In a fresh escalation of diplomatic tensions, China on Monday announced it would impose visa restrictions on certain US officials for what it termed as "egregious" actions related to Tibet. The move is being seen as a direct retaliation to recent restrictions imposed by Washington on Chinese authorities.

China Defends Sovereignty Over Tibet

Foreign affairs spokesperson Lin Jian made the announcement during a press briefing, asserting that matters concerning Tibet referred to as "Xizang" by Chinese authorities are purely internal affairs of China.

“In accordance with the Law on Foreign Relations of the People’s Republic of China and the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, China decided to impose visa restrictions on US personnel who have acted egregiously on the Xizang-related issues,” Lin said.

Retaliation to US Curbs

China’s move follows the March 31 statement by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who declared that the US would impose visa restrictions on Chinese officials who had played a role in limiting foreign access to Tibetan regions.

The US restrictions were applied under the Reciprocal Access to Tibet Act of 2018, which aims to promote open access for diplomats, journalists, and tourists to Tibet, something the US claims is routinely denied by China.

Beijing Pushes Back Against Western Criticism

Lin reiterated that China is open to welcoming foreign visitors to Tibet but warned against any perceived interference under the guise of human rights or cultural interest.

“We welcome friends from foreign countries to visit, travel and do business in China’s Xizang region. At the same time, we oppose any country or individual using human rights, religion and culture as a false pretext to meddle in Tibet affairs,” he said.

He further warned against “people with ill motives” who may use such visits to carry out sabotage or interference.

Widening US-China Rift