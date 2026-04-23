'China, India or Some Other Hell-Hole': Trump Reposts Radio Host Michael Savage Rant Over Birthright Citizenship

Washington: President Donald Trump has amplified a fiery radio commentary criticizing U.S. birthright citizenship, reposting remarks on Truth Social that described how automatic citizenship for children born in America enables family chain migration “from China, or India, or some other hell-hole on the planet.”

The post, originally from conservative talk radio host Michael Savage, argued that the policy turns newborns into “anchor babies” who can later sponsor relatives, undermining immigration controls. Trump’s decision to share the content comes amid ongoing Supreme Court arguments over his administration’s executive order challenging the long-standing interpretation of the 14th Amendment, which grants citizenship to most people born on U.S. soil.

The remark has drawn swift reactions, particularly in India, where it has been viewed by some as dismissive of the world’s largest democracy and fifth-largest economy. Indian social media expressed indignation, with critics accusing the U.S. leader of overlooking India’s role as a key strategic partner, a major source of skilled tech professionals, and a vibrant democracy.

Trump has long maintained that birthright citizenship, often called “jus soli”, is an outdated loophole exploited by illegal immigrants and temporary visa holders. His administration argues the 14th Amendment, ratified after the Civil War primarily to secure rights for formerly enslaved people, does not extend automatic citizenship to children of non-citizens or those not fully “subject to the jurisdiction” of the United States. The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the high-profile case Trump v. Barbara earlier this month, with the president making a rare personal appearance at the proceedings.

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Supporters of Trump’s position, including many immigration hardliners, contend the policy encourages “birth tourism” and strains public resources. They point to countries like China and India, where large populations and economic disparities could theoretically drive more such migration if unchecked. Opponents, including civil liberties groups and some legal scholars, warn that narrowing birthright citizenship would require a constitutional amendment or upend over a century of precedent, potentially creating a class of stateless individuals and damaging America’s image as a beacon of opportunity.

The radio host’s language, while hyperbolic in the eyes of critics, reflects a broader frustration with perceived abuses of the system. Savage’s commentary highlighted how a single birth on U.S. soil can eventually open pathways for extended family members from high-population nations.

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India’s government has not issued an official statement on this, but the episode has fueled domestic debate.

This latest development underscores the tension between Trump’s “America First” immigration agenda and the realities of global talent flows. With the Supreme Court expected to issue a ruling later this year, the debate over who qualifies as an American by birth is likely to intensify, influencing everything from border policy to bilateral relations with major nations like India and China.