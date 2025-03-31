China, Japan, South Korea Join Hands Against US Tariffs

New Delhi: China, Japan, and South Korea have agreed to jointly respond to US tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump . The decision to join hands against Trump's tariffs came after a meeting between the three countries' trade ministers on Sunday, marking the first economic dialogue in five years. The collaboration between the three countries aimed to facilitate regional trade and strengthen supply chain cooperation, particularly in the semiconductor industry.

According to reports, the trilateral meeting resulted in several important agreements. The three countries will coordinate their responses to US trade actions, including counter-tariffs, to dilute the impact on their respective industries. China will supply raw materials for chip production to Japan and South Korea, while the latter two countries will share their expertise in chip manufacturing. The cooperation could stabilise production lines across Asia.

Moreover, the countries have also pledged to accelerate discussions on a free trade agreement to reduce dependency on the US market and promote regional economic self-reliance. Experts stated that the joint effort reflects a shift in how nations navigate the increasingly polarised economic environment. By putting aside historical and political tensions, China, Japan, and South Korea showcase that unity can yield meaningful progress. Additionally, the move also points at a shift in global trade dynamics, with the three countries seeking to reduce their reliance on the US market.

The agreements come ahead of Trump's planned announcement on Wednesday of more tariffs, dubbed "liberation day," which could further strain US trading partnerships. As major US trading partners, Beijing, Seoul, and Tokyo are taking proactive steps to protect their economic interests. The three countries have been at loggerheads amongst themselves over issues including territorial disputes and Japan's release of wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant. However, they have put aside their differences to address the common challenge posed by US trade policies.

The meeting between the trade ministers was seen as a crucial step in strengthening regional cooperation and promoting economic growth. The three countries have a combined GDP of over $20 trillion, making them a magnificent economic bloc in the Asia-Pacific region. By working together, they are likely to create a more favourable business environment and increase their competitiveness in the global market.

The experts also believed that a trilateral free trade agreement would reduce tariffs and other trade barriers, making it easier for businesses to operate across borders. This could lead to increased trade and investment, creating new opportunities for economic growth and job creation.

Strengthening Regional Cooperation

The trilateral meeting has sent a strong signal that China, Japan, and South Korea are committed to strengthening regional cooperation. The three countries have a long history of economic cooperation, but recent tensions have strained their relationships. The meeting on Sunday was a major step towards rebuilding trust and cooperation. The joint statement released after the meeting explained the countries' commitment to promoting regional trade and economic cooperation. The statement also pointed at the importance of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in promoting free and fair trade. The three countries have called for WTO reform to address the current challenges facing the global trading system.

Implications For Global Trade

The agreements between China, Japan, and South Korea have huge implications for global trade. The three countries are major players in the global economy, and their cooperation could have a major impact on trade flows and economic growth. The decision to accelerate discussions on a free trade agreement could also lead to increased trade and investment, creating new opportunities for economic growth and job creation.

The three countries surprising move is also seen as a response to the growing protectionism in the US. The Trump administration's tariffs have triggered a trade war, with many countries imposing retaliatory measures. The cooperation between China, Japan, and South Korea could help to mitigate the impact of US trade policies and promote a more stable and predictable trading environment.