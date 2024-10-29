Published 17:30 IST, October 29th 2024
China Lodges Protests With US for Blocking Investments in China's Advanced Technology
China said on Tuesday that it has lodged a protest with the United States over its decision to block U.S. investors from helping China develop advanced military technology.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing. | Image: AP
