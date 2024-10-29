sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Iran vs Israel | Dhanteras | J&K Terror Attack | Baba Siddique Murder | Kerala Fireworks Accident |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • China Lodges Protests With US for Blocking Investments in China's Advanced Technology

Published 17:30 IST, October 29th 2024

China Lodges Protests With US for Blocking Investments in China's Advanced Technology

China said on Tuesday that it has lodged a protest with the United States over its decision to block U.S. investors from helping China develop advanced military technology.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) meeting Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing. | Image: AP
Advertisement

17:30 IST, October 29th 2024