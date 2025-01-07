China President Xi Orders All-Out Rescue Operation After Over 50 Killed in Strong Earthquake

Beijing: The death toll rose to 53 after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck China's Tibet region on Tuesday.

According to Chinese state media outlet Xinhua, Chinese President Xi Jinping ordered all-out rescue efforts following significant casualties in the earthquake affected Region. According to the most recent updates, at least 68 people have been hurt. Officials warned that the death toll might rise.

The Chinese military has dispatched a drone to survey the epicentre of the fatal earthquake, according to the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Western Theatre Command. The theatre command's air force quickly established a disaster relief emergency plan, according to state media, and a team of transport and medical planes, helicopters, and ground personnel is on standby to assist with disaster relief efforts.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) and the National Earthquake Centre of India reported a magnitude of 7.1, with the epicentre located in China's Xizang of Tingri region, 90 kilometres northeast of Lobutse in the Khumbu Himalayan range of north-east Nepal.

China recorded a magnitude of 6.8. The earthquake jolt at a depth of 10 km, according to a report issued by the China Earthquake Networks Centre, state-run Xinhua reported.

Earthquake in Nepal

A powerful Earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 jolted Tibet near the China-Nepal border around 6:35 am this morning. The National Earthquake Measurement Centre recorded the magnitude on the Richter scale.

The earthquake struck the region of Tibet near the China-Nepal border around 6:35 am this morning, according to the National Earthquake Measurement Centre.

The Richter scale recorded a magnitude of 7.1, with the epicenter located in Dinggye, China, according to the centre.

Further, as per National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data, two more earthquakes struck the region later in the morning.

One of magnitude 4.7 was recorded at 7:02 AM IST, with its epicenter at latitude 28.60 degrees North and longitude 87.68 degrees East, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.9 occurred at 7:07 AM IST, with its epicenter at latitude 28.68 degrees North and longitude 87.54 degrees East, at a depth of 30 kilometers.