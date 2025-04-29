sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 29th 2025, 16:07 IST

Restaurant Fire Claims 22 Lives, Leaves 3 Injured in China's Liaoyang

A massive deadly fire broke out at a restaurant near a resettlement housing complex in Liaoyang, China, leaving at least 22 people dead and several injured.

Reported by: Republic World
China Restaurant Fire
China Restaurant Fire | Image: X

Beijing: A massive deadly fire broke out at a restaurant near a resettlement housing complex in Liaoyang, China, leaving at least 22 people dead and several injured.

China Restaurant Fire 

The rapid fire engulfed the restaurant, leaving little time for those inside to escape. Firefighters arrived at the scene, battling the flames and rescuing survivors. Despite their efforts, 22 people lost their lives. injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

China Restaurant Fire Video

Authorities have launched an investigation into the tragic incident, aiming to determine the factors that led to the fire.

Its a developing story…  

Published April 29th 2025, 15:50 IST