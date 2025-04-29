Restaurant Fire Claims 22 Lives, Leaves 3 Injured in China's Liaoyang

Beijing: A massive deadly fire broke out at a restaurant near a resettlement housing complex in Liaoyang, China, leaving at least 22 people dead and several injured.

The rapid fire engulfed the restaurant, leaving little time for those inside to escape. Firefighters arrived at the scene, battling the flames and rescuing survivors. Despite their efforts, 22 people lost their lives. injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the tragic incident, aiming to determine the factors that led to the fire.