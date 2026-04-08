New Delhi: The United States and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, a breakthrough that officials suggest was quietly directed by Beijing’s growing diplomatic guidance.

While Pakistan has emerged as the primary mediator for the upcoming negotiations in Islamabad, according to US President Donald Trump, it was Beijing that helped get Tehran to the negotiating table.

The Proposal

The proposal, which emphasises an immediate cessation of hostilities, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a long-term UN-backed settlement, provided a neutral resolution for both superpowers.

Beijing’s leverage is rooted in its massive economic footprint; as Iran’s largest oil buyer, China’s concerns regarding energy security and the stability of maritime trade routes were likely a decisive factor in Tehran’s shift toward defensive operations only.

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U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Tuesday that he believed China played a pivotal role in convincing its key ally to negotiate.

"I hear yes," Trump remarked when asked if Beijing was involved in getting Tehran to negotiate on a truce.

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Following the announcement, global oil benchmarks, including Brent and West Texas Intermediate, plunged nearly 20%, as the prospect of a reopened Strait of Hormuz eased fears of a total energy blockade.

Road to Islamabad

While the U.S. has historically been wary of Chinese mediation in the Middle East, the severity of the month-long conflict has necessitated a cooperative strategy.

China’s Special Envoy on the Middle East has been working with Pakistani officials to ensure that the core issues are addressed as Iran seeks protection against future strikes.

So far, the Chinese foreign ministry has not stated Beijing's role. But the Chinese Embassy in Washington earlier said Beijing has been working "tirelessly for peace" since the outbreak of the war.

Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, also said, "All parties need to demonstrate sincerity and quickly end this war that should not have happened in the first place."

She said China was "deeply concerned" about the impact the conflict has on the world economy and energy security.

The U.S. demands the permanent reopening of shipping lanes. Ensuring uranium stockpiles are managed during the truce.