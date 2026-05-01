China's Foreign Minister Tells Rubio Taiwan is 'Biggest Risk' in China-US Ties

Beijing: China and the U.S. should prepare for "important ​high-level exchanges", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a ‌call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday, while warning the Taiwan issue is "the biggest point of risk" for relations.

"The Taiwan issue ​concerns China's core interests," Wang told Rubio, adding that ​the U.S. should "keep its promises and make the right ⁠choices in order to open up new space for China-U.S. cooperation ​and make due efforts for world peace", an official summary of the ​call released by Wang's ministry showed.

The phone conversation came weeks before an expected mid-May summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in ​Beijing, and it underscored Taiwan's place at the top of Beijing's ​agenda.

Wang and Rubio last met in-person in Munich in February, as trade tensions between ‌the ⁠world's two largest economies eased. A fragile tariff truce was struck during a Trump-Xi meeting in South Korea last October.

Advertisement

"Under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Trump, China-U.S. ​relations have generally ​remained stable," Wang ⁠told Rubio during Thursday's call, the first publicly known conversation between the two men since the ​U.S. and Israel began strikes against Iran on February ​28.

"Both sides ⁠should safeguard the hard-won stability, make good preparations for agendas of important high-level interactions, expand cooperation, and manage differences," Wang said.

Advertisement