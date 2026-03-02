Updated 2 March 2026 at 14:26 IST
A Breach of International Law : China Condemns US-Israeli Military Action Against Iran
On Monday, China’s Foreign Ministry condemned the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, characterizing them as a breach of international law amid the widening Middle East conflict.
China's Foreign Ministry said that US-Israel strikes on Iran violated international law on Monday, as the war expanded across the Middle East region.
Speaking to reporters at a daily news conference, spokesperson Mao Ning said, “The US-Israel military strikes against Iran which have no authorization of the UN Security Council violates international law. China is deeply concerned that the spillover of the fighting has affected other countries in the region. China believes that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Gulf countries should also be fully respected. We urge parties to stop the military operations and prevent further spread of the fighting.”
"China stands ready to work with the international community to call for peace and stop the conflict, resolve issues through dialogue and negotiations, and maintain peace and stability in the Middle East and the world at large," she further added.
Published On: 2 March 2026 at 14:21 IST