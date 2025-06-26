China Shared Intel On Indian Air Defence Systems, Missile, Flight Path, Admits Pakistan Minister, Brazenly Calls It ‘Normal’ Practice

Pakistan minister openly admitted that China is passing on intelligence related to India to Pakistan. | Image: X

New Delhi: In a big admission, Pakistan has shamelessly confirmed what India has long suspected, that “China has been sharing intelligence on India with Islamabad.” This revelation was made by none other than Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

Speaking to Arab News, Asif openly admitted that China is passing on intelligence related to India to Pakistan. He attempted to downplay the implications by calling it “normal” for close allies to exchange sensitive information.

“These days, countries that are close to each other do share intelligence. It’s very normal if we are sharing any information we have,” he said.

However, what he called “normal” is not really “normal.”

WATCH: Pak Defence Minister's Shameless Admission

“It’s very natural to share intelligence gathered through satellites or other means... because the Chinese also have issues with India,” Asif added.

This confession comes weeks after the launch of Operation Sindoor, retaliation following the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a series of coordinated strikes, India had destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan, including high-value targets like the Lashkar-e-Taiba headquarters in Muridke and the Jaish-e-Mohammed base in Bahawalpur.

Pakistan on High Alert, But Who’s the Threat?