China Signals SCO Cooperation with Focus on Agriculture, Technology, and Poverty Ahead of PM Modi-Xi Meet | Image: X

Tianjin, China: Ahead of the crucial meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping, China has announced that wide-ranging cooperation is being worked out among SCO countries, with a major focus on agricultural development.

Beijing emphasized that agriculture, industrial collaboration, technological advancement, and poverty reduction are key areas of cooperation. China reiterated its willingness to work with all SCO member states to strengthen regional partnerships and promote economic and developmental collaboration.

The SCO, which includes India, China, Russia, and Central Asian nations, has traditionally been viewed through the lens of security and strategic issues. However, China’s statement signals a shift toward broader economic and developmental priorities.

PM Modi is set to arrive in Tianjin this evening for his first major meeting with President Xi Jinping in seven years, with bilateral talks scheduled for tomorrow.

China has also showcased its technological innovations ahead of the summit, including 3D interactive displays, AI-powered kiosks, and robotic systems, reflecting the country’s emphasis on technological and industrial capabilities.

PM Modi’s Upcoming Visit to China for SCO Summit 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit China from 31 August to 1 September to participate in the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin. This will be his first visit to China in over seven years, following the deadly Galwan Valley clash in June 2020 that claimed lives on both sides. Modi’s last visit to China was in June 2018 for the SCO Summit in Qingdao.

Why This Visit Is Significant