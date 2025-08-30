Updated 30 August 2025 at 14:59 IST
China Signals SCO Cooperation with Focus on Agriculture, Technology, and Poverty Ahead of PM Modi-Xi Meet
China highlights SCO cooperation, boosts agriculture, technology, and poverty alleviation ahead of PM Modi-Xi meeting in Tianjin.
Tianjin, China: Ahead of the crucial meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping, China has announced that wide-ranging cooperation is being worked out among SCO countries, with a major focus on agricultural development.
Beijing emphasized that agriculture, industrial collaboration, technological advancement, and poverty reduction are key areas of cooperation. China reiterated its willingness to work with all SCO member states to strengthen regional partnerships and promote economic and developmental collaboration.
The SCO, which includes India, China, Russia, and Central Asian nations, has traditionally been viewed through the lens of security and strategic issues. However, China’s statement signals a shift toward broader economic and developmental priorities.
PM Modi is set to arrive in Tianjin this evening for his first major meeting with President Xi Jinping in seven years, with bilateral talks scheduled for tomorrow.
China has also showcased its technological innovations ahead of the summit, including 3D interactive displays, AI-powered kiosks, and robotic systems, reflecting the country’s emphasis on technological and industrial capabilities.
PM Modi’s Upcoming Visit to China for SCO Summit 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit China from 31 August to 1 September to participate in the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin. This will be his first visit to China in over seven years, following the deadly Galwan Valley clash in June 2020 that claimed lives on both sides. Modi’s last visit to China was in June 2018 for the SCO Summit in Qingdao.
Why This Visit Is Significant
- Return as a Confident Regional Power: After years of border tensions and diplomatic strain, Modi’s presence underscores India’s position as a key player in Asian geopolitics, engaging on its own terms.
- Strengthening the Global South: The gathering of India, China, and Russia at SCO highlights India’s commitment to building coalitions that counter unilateral pressures and challenge outdated global hierarchies.
- Trade and Economic Opportunities: The summit could open new avenues for market access and regional connectivity, with Modi’s participation reinforcing India’s economic priorities.
- Diplomatic Reset with China: This visit comes after careful groundwork to ease tensions, including resumed visas, reopened pilgrimage routes, and revived border talks, offering a chance to rebuild bilateral trust.
