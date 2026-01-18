China Steel Plant Explosion: 2 Killed, 66 Injured In Inner Mongolia As Powerful Blast Sends Tremors In Surrounding Areas

Beijing: A powerful explosion ripped through a steel plant in China's Inner Mongolia region on Sunday, killing at least 2 people and leaving 66 others hospitalised, with five still missing. According to reports, the blast occurred at the Baogang United Steel plant in Baotou city around 3 pm local time, triggering a powerful tremor that was felt in the surrounding areas as well.

The Chinese officials have launched a full-scale rescue operation, with the rescue teams making every effort to locate the missing individuals.

Reports suggested that the official death toll currently stands at 2, with 66 others hospitalised, three of whom are in serious condition. Apart from them, at least 5 people remain missing, and rescue teams are working to locate them. "As of 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, local emergency management and fire rescue authorities reported two fatalities and five people missing," Xinhua news agency said.

According to the locals, the explosion occurred without warning, sending heavy plumes of smoke into the sky and causing tremors in the surrounding areas. "It was like a massive fireball, and the noise was deafening," said another witness. The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows and damaged buildings in the vicinity. "The explosion was so loud, it felt like an earthquake…..We rushed to the scene, and it was like a war zone - people were screaming, and there was debris everywhere," said one resident.

