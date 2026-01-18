Updated 18 January 2026 at 19:32 IST
China Steel Plant Explosion: 2 Killed, 66 Injured In Inner Mongolia As Powerful Blast Sends Tremors In Surrounding Areas
Powerful explosion at China's Baogang United Steel plant in Inner Mongolia killed 2 people, hospitalised 66, and left 5 missing, triggering tremors in surrounding areas.
Beijing: A powerful explosion ripped through a steel plant in China's Inner Mongolia region on Sunday, killing at least 2 people and leaving 66 others hospitalised, with five still missing. According to reports, the blast occurred at the Baogang United Steel plant in Baotou city around 3 pm local time, triggering a powerful tremor that was felt in the surrounding areas as well.
The Chinese officials have launched a full-scale rescue operation, with the rescue teams making every effort to locate the missing individuals.
Reports suggested that the official death toll currently stands at 2, with 66 others hospitalised, three of whom are in serious condition. Apart from them, at least 5 people remain missing, and rescue teams are working to locate them. "As of 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, local emergency management and fire rescue authorities reported two fatalities and five people missing," Xinhua news agency said.
According to the locals, the explosion occurred without warning, sending heavy plumes of smoke into the sky and causing tremors in the surrounding areas. "It was like a massive fireball, and the noise was deafening," said another witness. The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows and damaged buildings in the vicinity. "The explosion was so loud, it felt like an earthquake…..We rushed to the scene, and it was like a war zone - people were screaming, and there was debris everywhere," said one resident.
Reportedly, the cause of the explosion is still unknown, and investigating agencies are probing the incident. The rescue teams, including firefighters and medical personnel, were deployed to the spot, and specialised equipment was brought in to aid in the rescue efforts. In recent years, there have been several high-profile industrial accidents, including a 2015 explosion at a chemical warehouse in Tianjin that killed over 170 people.
