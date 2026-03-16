China Stresses Stability in Strait of Hormuz Amid US Coalition Escort Plans

China on Monday reiterated the importance of maintaining stability and security in the Strait of Hormuz, describing the waterway as a critical route for global trade and energy supplies, reported The Global Times.

The remarks came as the administration of Donald Trump is reportedly considering the formation of a multinational coalition to escort commercial vessels through the strategic passage.

Responding to media queries during a regular press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stressed that the waterway remains a vital artery for international commerce and energy transportation, and that the international community has a shared interest in ensuring its safety.

"The Strait of Hormuz and its surrounding waters are vital international cargo and energy trade routes. He noted that maintaining security and stability in the region is in the common interest of the international community," Lin said as cited by Global Times.

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His remarks followed reports that the Trump administration could announce as early as this week that several countries have agreed to participate in a coalition aimed at escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz. The initiative reportedly comes amid rising tensions in the region and concerns over the safety of shipping routes used for transporting crude oil and other energy supplies.

President Trump has also called on several countries, including China, to contribute naval assets and deploy warships to escort vessels passing through the strategically significant waterway.

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The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is considered one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints, with a substantial portion of the global oil supply transported through it daily. Any disruption to shipping traffic in the region can have far-reaching consequences for global energy markets and international trade.

Against this backdrop, China urged restraint from all sides and emphasised the need to prevent the situation from escalating further. Lin underscored that the priority should be to reduce tensions and avoid actions that could destabilise the region.