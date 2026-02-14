Updated 14 February 2026 at 14:02 IST
China Summons Western Envoys in Hong Kong Over Jimmy Lai Sentencing Criticism
China's foreign ministry office in Hong Kong summoned UK, US, Australian, and EU mission heads to protest their criticism of Jimmy Lai's 20-year sentence, urging them to stop interfering in China's internal affairs.
- World News
- 1 min read
BEIJING: China’s foreign ministry commissioner’s office in Hong Kong said on Saturday it had summoned the heads of the UK, U.S., Australian and European Union missions over their officials’ negative comments on Jimmy Lai’s sentencing.
The office said it expressed "strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition" and urged those governments to respect China’s sovereignty and Hong Kong’s rule of law, stop "irresponsible" remarks on national security cases and cease interfering in Hong Kong and China’s internal affairs.
Advertisement
Earlier this month, a Hong Kong court sentenced Lai, a prominent China critic and former media tycoon, to 20 years in prison in a landmark foreign‑collusion case under the city’s national security law.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 14 February 2026 at 14:02 IST