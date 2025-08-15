Republic World
Updated 15 August 2025 at 18:30 IST

China Launches New Visa Program for Young Science and Tech Talent

China will issue a new type of visa -- a K visa-- to young science and technology talents entering the country, state-run news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday, citing

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
China Issues K Visa
China is set to launch a new kind of visa aimed at attracting young professionals in science and technology, according to a report by state news agency Xinhua on Thursday.

The new "K visa" is part of recent changes to China’s entry and exit administration rules and will officially take effect on October 1, 2025.

While the announcement confirms the visa's purpose, welcoming young science and tech talent into the country, it does not yet include specific application requirements or eligibility criteria.

The move signals China's ongoing efforts to boost innovation and attract global expertise in key technology sectors.

More information awaited. 

