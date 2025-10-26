Updated 26 October 2025 at 07:27 IST
China Trade Negotiator, Vice Premier Arrive For Second Day Of US-China Trade Talks
China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng and trade negotiator Li Chenggang joined U.S. officials in Kuala Lumpur for a second day of talks aimed at easing trade tensions before the Trump-Xi meeting.
China's top trade negotiator Li Chenggang and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng arrived on Sunday at a venue in Kuala Lumpur for a second day of trade talks between the United States and China, a Reuters reporter said.
Top economic officials from the United States and China are meeting in the Malaysian capital on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.
They are working to de-escalate a trade war ahead of a planned meeting later this week between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
