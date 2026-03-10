China Urges Halt to Military Operations as Strait of Hormuz Blocked Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

New Delhi: China on Tuesday expressed concern over the functional blockage of the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing West Asia conflict and called on "relevant parties" to immediately halt military operations and avoid further escalation.

Speaking at a press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said stability in the region is crucial as the Strait of Hormuz is a vital route for global trade and energy supplies.

"The Strait of Hormuz and waters nearby are an important route for international goods and energy trade. Keeping the region safe and stable serves the common interests of the international community," Guo said.

He urged all parties, particularly the US, Israel and Iran, involved in the conflict to prioritise de-escalation and prevent the crisis from affecting the global economy.

"China urges parties to stop the military operations at once, avoid further escalation, and prevent the regional turmoil from having a larger impact on global economic growth," he said.

Reiterating Beijing's position, the spokesperson said the immediate priority should be to end hostilities and stop tensions from spreading further in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical shipping routes, through which a significant portion of global oil and gas supplies passes.

