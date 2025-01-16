China Urges US to Have 'Correct Perception' After Rubio Warns Beijing is 'Biggest Threat' to US

China on Thursday called on the U.S. to have “a correct perception of China” after Florida Sen. Marco Rubio warned that China would remain the “biggest threat” to American prosperity in the 21st century.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday painted a dark vision of the consequences of America's “unbalanced relationship” with China, echoing President-elect Donald Trump's anti-globalist rhetoric as he vies to be confirmed as his secretary of state.

Addressing the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio warned that if the U.S. government doesn’t change its current path, they will end up in a situation where their daily essentials, such as security and health, will depend on China's approval.

Asked about the remarks at a daily news briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun defended China’s pursuit of development, saying that solely aims to ensure people’s well-being and make greater contributions to the world.

Guo repeated his refusal to say if Beijing would lift its sanctions on Rubio at the briefing.

China has blacklisted Rubio for years over his comments about the Communist Party's mistreatment of China's Muslim Uygur minority group and its crackdown on human rights in Hong Kong.

Guo also urged the U.S. to “stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs” when asked about the Biden administration’s two-year extension of Deferred Enforced Departure for certain Hong Kong residents living in the U.S.

The program is a temporary protection granted by the U.S. President to certain foreign nationals, allowing them to stay in the U.S. and avoid deportation for a specified period.

The move is seen as a response to China's increasing control over Hong Kong, especially following the implementation of the sweeping National Security Law in 2020.

Separately, Guo again denied Taiwan’s sovereignty and warned that Taiwan’s attempt to solicit foreign support to realize independence was “futile.”