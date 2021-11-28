8 Chinese Military Aircraft Enter Taiwan's ADIZ Amid US Lawmakers' Visit To Taipei

Beijing dispatched eight military planes into Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ), local media reported on Friday. Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense identified the planes as four Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, two Xi'an H-6 bombers, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, and one Shaanxi KJ-500 airborne early warning and control (AEW & C) aircraft. The two bombers and the KJ-500 entered the ADIZ from a region northeast of the Taiwanese-held island of Dongsha, Taiwan News reported. To monitor Chinese actions, Taiwan's Air Force dispatched planes, issued radio alerts, and deployed air defence missile systems.

Incursions by People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) planes into Taiwan's ADIZ have occurred almost every day for more than a year, raising tensions in the region, the Taiwanese media outlet mentioned in its report.

Chinese incursions into Taiwan's airspace

On China's National Day, October 1, a record 38 Chinese military aircraft breached Taiwan's ADIZ, though this swiftly escalated with 39 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) planes entering Taiwan's ADIZ the next day.

On Thursday, five US lawmakers arrived in Taiwan to meet with government officials- a move that likely provoked China, ANI reported. This was the second congressional delegation from the United States to visit Taiwan this month. The recent visit follows a three-day trip to Taiwan by a US delegation led by Senator John Cornyn in November of this year.

Taiwan commissions domestically built navy frigate to bolster defence capacity

In the midst of rising tensions with China, Taiwan's President recently supervised the commissioning of a new domestically built navy frigate as part of the island's plan to bolster indigenous defence capacity. The Chinese government has increased military exercises surrounding Taiwan, which it considers its own territory.

Tensions between Beijing and Taipei have risen dramatically in recent months, with many experts fearing that an armed conflict could erupt. Despite the fact that the two sides have been ruled separately for more than seven decades, Beijing has been violating Taiwan's boundary as it claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southern coast of mainland China. Taiwan has responded to Chinese aggression by strengthening strategic connections with democracies, especially the United States, which Beijing has consistently condemned.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: ANI)