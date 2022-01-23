8 Chinese Officials Detained, 89 Disciplined For Underreporting Deaths In Flooding

In yet another example of lack of transparency, officials in a Chinese province deliberately concealed around 139 deaths from last year’s devastating flood disaster. According to The Guardian, the Chinese central government informed that it has arrested some of the provincial officials who were involved in fudging the death toll. The country’s highest government body, the state council, reportedly said that it had reviewed an investigation into the disaster, following which it determined local and provincial officials and authorities to be “guilty” of negligence and dereliction of duty.

It is to mention that between July 17 and 23 last year, record-breaking rainstorms had caused havoc in Henan province in central China. It triggered overflowing reservoirs, breaching riverbanks, and overwhelming public transport systems and roads in major cities. Several people had lost lives and homes in the devastating flood disaster, and in the weeks following the floods the death toll sat at 99 for several days before officials announced a toll of 302 dead and 50 missing.

8 provincial officials detained, another 89 disciplined

However, in a statement released on Friday, the Chinese state council accused provincial officials of having “deliberately impeded and withheld reports of up to 139 cases”. The Chinese government stated that the officials were supposed to make daily reports but had “concealed or delayed” the reporting of those killed and missing in the disaster. The State Council gave an official final death toll of 398, with more than 95% occurring in the city of Zhengzhou.

Separately, in a news conference, the investigation authorities revealed that concealed cases included 75 in Zhengzhou city, 49 in the countries and 15 in townships. The officials said that 23 people died in mudslides and flooding in Xingyang, and five in an explosion caused by the floods at Dengfeng power plant. The state council said that the provincial officials did not truthfully report the real cause of death, and illegally used post-disaster reconstruction subsidy funds to compensate the families of the deceased.

“Although the disaster was triggered by extreme weather, many problems and deficiencies were exposed,” it said, adding: “Eight officials have been detained by police and another 89 disciplined.”

Further, the state council also went on to say that the provincial officials “failed to take the primary responsibility in flood prevention and disaster relief, and seriously lacked risk awareness regarding extreme-weather disasters.”

(Image: Twitter/AP)