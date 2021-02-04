'Abide By One-China Principle': Taiwan Opens Office In Guyana, Beijing Calls It 'mistake'

Taiwan has opened a representative office in the South American country of Guyana, a move that has attracted ire of Chinese administration. According to Taiwanese Foreign Ministry, the island inked an agreement with Guyana on January 11 to open a Taiwan office, in effect a de facto embassy. Guyana has been in a dispute with neighboring Venezuela, a strong Chinese ally since long and an alliance between Taiwan and Guyana could hold strategic importance for both.

Since Taiwan’s independence, China has claimed authority over its territory citing its ‘One nation, two system’ policy. In the recent months, the communist nation has stepped up its threats to bring the self-governing island under its control by military force with frequent war games and aerial patrols. China has long opposed Taiwan’s statehood and establishment of diplomatic offices abroad.

'For trade purposes'

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s foreign ministry asserted that its foreign office in Guyana had begun its initial operation back on January 15 noting that the Caribbean nation was rich in natural resources. Guyana’s , however, clarified that it was not recognizing Taiwan as an independent state adding that the office was being set up solely for trade purposes. Speaking to international media reports, Guyanese foreign minister Hugh Todd stated that what was being set up “is a trade and investment office in Georgetown to create space for the private sector in Taiwan and Guyana to do business”. He further added that Guyana was not recognising Taiwan as an independent state or establishing diplomatic relations with Taipei.

China terms it as 'mistake'

However, the move had attracted the angst of Chinese administration who has warned Guyana to refrain for engaging in any diplomatic relation with Taipei. Speaking at a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin asserted that Beijing hoped Guyana would not engage in official ties with Taiwan, calling on the country to "earnestly take steps to correct their mistake".

Taiwan has also become a bone of contestation between China and the US. China recently ramped up the use of military and diplomatic threats to intimidate the island. However, the US has repeatedly shown support for the island signing multiple arms deals and suppliers. The country is also obliged to provide it with means to defend Taiwan under the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act.

