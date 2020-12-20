Amid Escalating Tensions, China Warns Of Action After US Blacklists 59 Chinese Firms 

China has decided to lock horns with the United States as they threaten countermeasures after Washington blacklisted 59 Chinese firms, including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) and SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd on Friday. This has escalated tensions between the countries once again, at the time of Donald Trump's last few weeks in office. The US Commerce Department had announced their move to blacklist the Chinese firms to protect "national security".

The US Commerce Department alleges that this step has been taken due to China’s military-civil fusion doctrine and evidence of activities between SMIC and entities of concern in the Chinese military-industrial complex, Bloomberg reported.

'US has abused our export controls'

Chinese Ministry of Commerce alleges that the US has abused export controls to suppress enterprises, institutions, and individuals of other countries on Saturday, as per Xinhua (Chinese News Agency) reports.



" The United States should do more to enhance Chinese-US economic and trade cooperation and promote global economic recovery," said Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson. He added, "China will take necessary steps to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies."

He also said that they once again urge the United States to stop such unilateral and bullying behaviour and give Chinese and other foreign companies fair treatment.

'Blacklisting evidence of US oppression'



China's foreign ministry reportedly said that the blacklisting is evidence of U.S. oppression of Chinese companies and that China would continue to take "measures" to protect their rights.

President Donald Trump had been widely expected to level more sanctions against China’s national champions before Joe Biden formally took office. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called the U.S.’s move against Chinese companies “unacceptable" in a video address to the Asia Society on Friday. , as per Bloomberg reports.

Tensions escalate between the US and China

The ties between the world's top two economies have been constantly turning vicious over the past years due to several issues, including the COVID-19 outbreak and the South China Sea tensions, especially after the United States President Donald Trump took over the office in 2017.

