Astronauts From China Mull Long-term Stay On Moon After Establishing Research Station

China's chief architect for the lunar exploration programme on Sunday hinted that Chinese astronauts will stay on the moon for a longer duration of time in the next mission to the lunar surface. China is currently working on establishing a lunar research station on the moon, while it has already signed a pact with Russia to deploy an international lunar research station on the moon, however, the details over the timeline of these scheduled events are yet to be disclosed, news agencies reported.

Chang'e 5 first lunar program in 44 years to collect rock samples from Moon

China has successfully launched missions to the moon in past years including the Chang'e 5 last year in 2020. The 'Chinese Long March 5' rocket lifted from Earth on November 23, 2020, and landed on the lunar surface on December 1. The Chinese craft brought back around 1.731 kilograms (60 ounces) of lunar material back to Earth on December 16, while the orbiter remained in space.

This was a successful attempt by China in 44 years since 1976 when the Soviet Union's Luna 24 mission first brought moon rocks to Earth. Now, Chinese craft designers have been working on the manufacturing front, as the country reportedly lacks a powerful booster technology compared to the US, which will give its aircraft the initial thrust for liftoff. However, Weiren said that the establishment of a research station on the lunar surface will further China's plans for manned landings, yet again.

'Will be a long-term stay on the moon, and not a short-term stop'

The chief Chinese designer for space exploration said "Compared to American astronauts who could only stay for tens of hours after landing on the moon, Chinese astronauts will stay on the moon for a longer period of time." He added that it will be a long-term stay and not a short-term stop this time. The lunar mission that China is planning this time is intended at collecting samples of the rocks and materials from the South pole of the moon. Later, subsequent missions will follow involving the detailed study of resources in the South pole, while key technologies required for construction of the research station are also to be tested, Weiren told news agencies.