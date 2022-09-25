At UNGA, Wang Yi Stresses Taiwan Is An 'inseparable Part Of China Since Ancient Times'

China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi on Saturday told the United Nations General Assembly that in spite of the current "turbulence and transformation" that is affecting the world, there are "reasons for hope" in the midst of growing economic globalisation and broadening cooperation. He further defended the "One China" policy as being supported by "international consensus." According to the UN News report, regarding Taiwan, Wang said that it is an “inseparable part of China’s territory since ancient times”.

The Chinese Minister emphasized that its "One China" policy has evolved into a fundamental standard of international relations and a point of consensus for the global community. He said that his nation will continue to make sincere efforts toward peaceful reunification and added that in order to achieve this aim, it must vigorously battle separatist movements and thwart outside intervention.

“Only when China is completely reunified, can there be enduring peace across the Taiwan Strait...Any move to obstruct China's reunification is bound to be crushed by the wheels of history,” Wang added.

Furthermore, during his address to the UNGA’s high-level debate, Wang continued by saying that despite this "new phase of turbulence and transformation," there were grounds for optimism due to the world's growing multipolarity, the depth of economic globalisation, and the rising digitisation and cultural diversity of civilisations.

He said, “We are at a time fraught with challenges. COVID-19 keeps resurfacing, global security faces uncertainty, the economic recovery is fragile and unsteady, and various other risks and crises are emerging”.

In addition to this, echoing the word of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who stated that the world must stand up for peace and resist war, Yi said, “Peace and development remain the underlying trends of our time. People’s calls for progress and cooperation are getting louder. How should we respond to the call of our times and ride the trend of history to build a shared community for mankind?” He claimed, “War only opens ‘Pandora’s Box…we must address differences through peaceful means.”

'Openness is the surest way to prosperity': Wang Yi at UNGA

The Chinese Foreign Minister also urged the board to work for the development and the eradication of poverty. Again, echoing President Xi's words, Wang urged that the right of all nations to develop be respected and that it be made the top priority of the international agenda. Since "openness is the surest way to prosperity," the global community must continue to be welcoming and inclusive.

According to the UN News report, China had tried to maintain international industrial and supply networks while also making contributions to global growth. China is a significant trading partner for more than 130 nations and regions, according to Minister Wang, and added that China is the world economy's "biggest engine"... and a "pacesetter" in executing the 2030 Agenda, having accomplished the poverty reduction objective 10 years ahead of schedule.

China has even supported the UN-centered international system and was dedicated to safeguarding the international order and UN Charter's principles. Wang said, “China has been involved in multilateral affairs in all fields and... fulfilled in good faith its international obligations,” UN News reported. China has worked diligently to uphold and defend its human rights and abides by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, he highlighted.

The Foreign Minister stated that China vehemently opposed attempts to politicise human rights and has fought to further the growth of international human rights cooperation in this environment.

(Image: AP)