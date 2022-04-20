Australia, New Zealand Raise Concerns Over China's Security Pact With Solomon Islands

Australia and New Zealand have expressed concerns over the security pact between the Solomon Islands and China. Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marise Payne and Zed Seselja, Minister for International Development and the Pacific, in a joint statement, called the security cooperation agreement between the Solomon Islands and China "deeply disappointing". Payne and Seselja emphasised that they were 'concerned' over the lack of transparency with the agreement.

Similarly, New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta stated that Wellington has been "saddened" that the Solomon Islands signed an agreement with China, BBC News reported. Marise Payne and Zed Seselja highlighted that they respect the right of the Solomon Islands to make decisions regarding its national security, however, they are concerned over the lack of transparency in the agreement. The two leaders in the statement noted that the agreement could undermine stability.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Pacific Minister Zed Seselja called for "clarity" on the terms of the agreement signed between China and the Solomon Islands. The two leaders in the joint statement said, "Our consistently stated view, including from the perspective of Australia’s national interests, remains that the Pacific family is best placed to meet the security needs of the region."

"We are concerned about the lack of transparency with which this agreement has been developed, noting its potential to undermine stability in our region," Marise Payne and Zed Seselja said in the joint statement.

US expresses concern over security pact between China & Solomon Islands

Meanwhile, the United States, Japan, New Zealand and Australia have jointly raised concerns over the security pact signed between China and the Solomon Islands. White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson in a statement on Tuesday, April 19, said that the security pact between China and Solomon Islands poses “serious risks” to the free and open Indo-Pacific.

A leaked draft of the agreement has indicated that Chinese warships could be allowed to dock on the island and Beijing would be able to deploy security personnel in the Solomon Islands to "assist in maintaining social order," as per the BBC report. Meanwhile, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, without mentioning the terms of the agreement, stated that their pact with China will not "undermine peace and harmony" in the region. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced the agreement between the two nations on Tuesday, April 19.

The White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson, in a statement, said, "Officials from the four countries represented also shared concerns about a proposed security framework between the Solomon Islands and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and its serious risks to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

(Image: AP)