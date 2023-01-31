BBC's Global Journalism Funded By Chinese Interests? New Report Raises Questions

Mahesh Jethmalani, Member of Parliament (MP) and senior advocate, shared a report on Tuesday that claims that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) received money from Chinese tech giant Huawei to fund its overseas journalism endeavours stirring a major controversy. The report in question was published in The Spectator, a UK-based news publication. Huawei, the Chinese tech major, is barred from United Kingdom's 5G network over security concerns.

Sharing the report, Jethmalani tweeted, "Why is BBC so anti-India? "Because it needs money desperately enough to take it from Chinese state-linked Huawei (see link) & pursue the latter’s agenda (BBC a fellow traveller, Comrade ⁦Jairam?) It’s a simple cash-for-propaganda deal. BBC is up for sale."

Jethmalani's tweet comes at a time a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots triggered a wave of protests against the BBC across India and among Indians across the world.

Why is #BBC so anti-India? Because it needs money desperately enough to take it from Chinese state linked Huawei (see link) & pursue the latter’s agenda (BBC a fellow traveller, Comrade ⁦Jairam?)It’s a simple cash-for-propaganda deal. BBC is up for sale https://t.co/jSySg542pl — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) January 31, 2023

Cash-for-propaganda deal?

The Spectator report talks of stories published by BBC's sponsored content team -- StoryWorks. Established in 2015, StoryWorks describes itself as a commercial content studio with 'newsroom values'. StoryWorks is said to have created content for Microsoft, Amazon, FedEx, Samsung and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

For StoryWorks, China seems to be a preferred partner, according to a report in Deadline. The report says StoryWorks has worked with at least 18 Chinese clients, including nine state-affiliated bodies, since its launch. The content studio is also said to have produced tourism campaigns for state-owned media outlets, including China Global Television Network (CGTN).

Anxiety over business with China

The report cites sources close to the BBC who have expressed anxiety over doing business with state media organs that attack British journalism.

The BBC, however, maintains that StoryWorks is completely separate from its newsgathering operations and contracts with Chinese state media does not stop journalists from reporting on the country without fear or favour.