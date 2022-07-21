Beijing Accuses US Of 'undermining One China Policy' By Supporting Taiwan

The United States is undermining the “One China” policy by supporting Taiwan, said the Chinese ambassador to the US Qin Gang on Wednesday. While attending the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, Qin also called on Washington to “honour” its commitments with actions and fully implement the ‘One China policy’. The Chinese envoy also noted the US adhering to the policy is the only way that Taiwan and China and have a “peaceful reunification”.

“We urge the United States to honour its commitments with actions and to fully implement the One China policy. Only through the adherence to that policy can a long and lasting peaceful reunification happen of mainland China and Taiwan,” Qin said.

“People on both banks of the Taiwan Strait, are our compatriots. The last thing we would like to do is to fight our compatriots, so we will do everything we can with the greatest sincerity to achieve a peaceful reunification,” he said.

Shared views with @EdwardGLuce on China-US relations @AspenSecurity, and discussed whether China and the US should go for the bright path of win-win cooperation or the blind alley of zero-sum game. https://t.co/emWcfN63Yv — Qin Gang 秦刚 (@AmbQinGang) July 21, 2022

It is to mention here that Qin’s remarks at the forum came in the backdrop of soar US-China ties, over a range of issues including Taiwan. The self-ruled democratic island has emerged at the forefront of the bilateral relations between Beijing and Washington in recent months. While China considers Taiwan as its own “breakaway province”, it is to note that Beijing has never ruled the island. Beijing has even mentioned using force several times to claim authority over Taiwan.

‘The question of Taiwan is most sensitive’: Qin

Chinese ambassador to the US also said that “The question of Taiwan is the most sensitive, important, core issue in China-U.S. relations”. While weighing upon China’s policies considering both Taiwan and Hong Kong, Qin separately said, “'One country, two systems' was designed for Taiwan, but first put into practice in Hong Kong. The relations between 'one country, two systems' is crystal clear, that is one country is the precondition for two systems”.

“The question of Taiwan is the most sensitive, important, core issue in China-U.S. relations.” - @AmbQinGang speaks on Taiwan in the context of U.S.-China relations. @ChineseEmbinUS #AspenSecurity pic.twitter.com/9TzO2xWTwj — Aspen Security Forum (@AspenSecurity) July 20, 2022

Earlier, US President Joe Biden had said that there was no change to the US policy of “strategic ambiguity” on Taiwan while also saying that Washington will be willing to use force to defend the island. Amid months-old tensions between US and China, Beijing is now irked with Washington for cementing ties with the island. Several senators have already visited Taiwan prompting harsh warnings from the mainland. Most recently, Biden said that the potential Taiwan visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was advised by the US military as “not a good idea”. But, it came days after Chinese diplomats levelled warnings against Pelosi’s reported trip to the island.

Image: AP/Twitter