In another move to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, Beijing has now made it mandatory for the hospital to scan all patients with fever for COVID-19. China where the lethal repository disease first emerged has successfully managed to control its spread with single digits cases being registered every day. However, after a week of reporting no cases, the Chinese capital saw a resurgence this week, prompting authorities for this move.

As per new regulations, all the hospitals in the Chinese capital are now required to perform a nucleic acid test, antibody tests, CT scan and routine blood tests on all patients with a fever, a Chinese news agency reported citing Beijing ‘s Health commission. Earlier, authorities in Beijing had only made nucleic acid tests mandatory.

Report abnormal surge

Ga Gao Xiaojun, a spokesperson of Beijing's health commission, speaking at a press conference said that according to the new rules no fever clinic in the city could turn back patients. Instead, they are instructed to carefully monitor them and report if some “abnormal surge” is detected. The official also said hospitals are required to beef up the protection of medical workers, disinfect facilities and screen medics at hospitals that have received COVID-19 patients.

China, on June 14, reported 66 new coronavirus cases, the largest since the disease was controlled in its first epicentre Wuhan in April, prompting the authorities to go into a "wartime" mode to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the capital Beijing which has seen a sudden spike in the number of infections.

The officials of China's National Health Commission (NHC) said that 57 new confirmed COVID-19 infections, including 38 domestically transmitted, were reported on June 13. Also on Saturday, nine new asymptomatic cases were reported, it said.

Currently, 103 people with asymptomatic symptoms are kept under quarantine, international media reported.

