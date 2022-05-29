Beijing Relaxes COVID Restrictions Despite Omicron Spike In 'high-risk' Areas

In the midst of China's growing COVID-19 crisis, experts warned that the fight against coronavirus outbreak must continue since the Chinese capital, Beijing, still has a number of high-risk regions where Omicron flare-ups may be witnessed, even if the city progressively returns to normalcy. Although the administration has agreed to implement a number of loosened measures, the city still has seven high-risk regions and 16 medium-risk zones, ANI reported.

According to Wang Guangfa, a Beijing-based respiratory specialist, the city must maintain its emphasis because there are still concerns about imported cases.

Earlier in May, certain areas of China, including the capital Beijing were put under lockdown. According to a statement from the city administration's spokesperson, Xu in Hejian, the authorities had enforced a lockdown in the Haidian district, as well as Chaoyang, Fengtai, Shunyi, and Fangshan districts.

However, on Saturday, Beijing's sports bureau declared that gyms and fitness facilities will resume in districts in an orderly way. Gyms are allowed to open with a 50% client restriction. Except in restricted areas, public transit, metros, as well as taxis have resumed operation in the districts of Chaoyang, Shunyi, and Fangshan. According to The Global Times report, Fangshan and Shunyi districts switched from remote working to working in offices starting on Sunday.

China's Shanghai has seen the worst COVID-19 breakout

With social media revealing the Chinese government's Zero-COVID policy, China's Shanghai, China's export hub, has already seen the worst COVID-19 breakout, and Beijing must be on the lookout for possible Omicron flare-ups and their consequences, ANI reported. Shanghai people were being exposed to unprecedented neglect, harassment, and abuse as a result of China's Zero-Covid policy, with leaked footage on social media revealing gross human rights breaches.

These human rights breaches, disguised as "pandemic prevention," have shown the brutal and terrible aspect of Communist China's system, according to National Review, a US-based magazine. It also highlights China's strict and ineffectual government.

Further, in Shanghai, parks and malls are preparing to reopen as the government gradually eases pandemic restrictions that have kept most people cooped up in their apartments for weeks. On Thursday, workers sanitised benches and repaired plants in a park in Shanghai's downtown Jing'an District, according to a video provided by Shanghai Media Group (SMG).

Meanwhile, as per Worldometers, over 2,24,015 individuals have been affected by the disease in the nation since the outbreak, and more than 5,226 people have lost their lives due to Coronavirus.

(Image: AP/ Pixabay)