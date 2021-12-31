Beijing Says 'key Solution' To Ease Tensions At South China Sea Is An End To US Drills

China on Thursday said that the “fundamental solution” to prevent military risks was for the US to stop conducting operations in the waters claimed by Beijing. In the maritime safety talks between Chinese and American militaries which took place earlier this month, Beijing urged Washington to stop sending ships and aircraft to the South China Sea, said Chinese military spokesperson Senior Colonel Tan Kefei on Thursday, according to South China Morning Post.

The report quoted Tan as saying, “The prolonged and intensive reconnaissance and exercises by the US military ships and aircraft and their frequent provocative activities are the source of Sino-US maritime and aerial security risks”. Tan’s remarks on Thursday came after Representatives from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) navy and air force had a three-day virtual meeting with counterparts from the United States Indo-Pacific Command (PACOM), US Pacific Fleet and US Pacific Air Forces related to the Military Maritime Consultative Agreement (MMCA) from December 14 to 16.

US Indo-Pacific Command had said in a statement earlier this month that US and PRC have met regularly since 1998 for MMCA dialogue to elevate the “military maritime safety, improve operational safety in the air and sea, and reduce risk between the two militaries.” US delegation was led by Major General Christopher McPhillips, Director for Strategic Planning and Policy, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

McPhillips had said in a statement, “MMCA forum allows straightforward conversation to develop a common understanding on safe operational interactions between US and PRC air and naval forces.” “MMCA serves as a guardrail for military encounters to reduce risk in the air and at sea, helping the two sides manage competition responsibly. I am pleased we could have this dialogue,” he added.

US and China reviewed safety-related events: PACOM

On December 17, US Indo-Pacific Command or PACOM had said that both US and China discussed “sustaining maritime and aviation operational safety and professionalism; reviewed safety-related events; and discussed implementation and assessment of the Rules of Behaviour for Safety of Air and Maritime Encounters Memorandum of Understanding.”

“The US Department of Defence and the PRC Ministry of National Defence signed the MMCA charter in January 1998 to strengthen military maritime safety. Regular MMCA meetings promote common understanding regarding activities undertaken by both nations’ maritime and air forces when operating in accordance with international laws and norms. US Indo-Pacific Command is the Executive Agent for the United States.” The POCAM said.

