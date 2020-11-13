Beijing Warns US Of 'resolute Counterattack' After Pompeo Says 'Taiwan Not Part Of China'

After US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Taiwan “has not been a part of China, Beijing has warned to respond harshly to any moves that undermine its core interests, said Chinese Foreign Ministry on November 13. China has repeatedly stated that it considers Taiwan as its breakaway province and has indicated that it would use military force if necessary. However, Pompeo said in a radio interview that Taiwan is not China’s part.

"That was recognised with the work that the Reagan administration did to lay out the policies that the United States has adhered to now for three-and-a-half decades," Mike Pompeo had said.

Irked by such remarks, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reportedly said that Taiwan was an inalienable part of the Asian nation and accused Pompeo of further deteriorating Sino-US relations. According to Wenbin, it is an “objective fact” that Taiwan belongs to China.

"We solemnly tell Pompeo and his ilk, that any behaviour that undermines China's core interests and interferes with China's domestic affairs will be met with a resolute counterattack by China," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, without elaborating.

The Taiwan region is an inalienable part of China’s territory. This is an objective fact & basic norm governing international relations. pic.twitter.com/43VlTZkgee — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) November 13, 2020

China irked over growing US-Taiwan ties

China had recently reiterated its displeasure over the growing relations between the United States and Taiwan. This time, Beijing is irked over the upcoming US-Taiwan economic partnership dialogue and has called on Washington to 'stop exchange or contacts' with Taipei It has further asked the US to stop elevating its relationship with Taiwan in any substantive way. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Webin, while addressing a briefing on Monday, urged the US to adhere to the one-China principle.

"China consistently opposes official exchanges between the US and the Taiwan region. We urge the US to adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, stop all forms of official exchanges and contacts with Taiwan," said Wang.

