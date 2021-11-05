Beijing Witnesses Heavy Smog As Coal Production Ramps Up After Massive Shortage

China, the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases, witnessed thick smogs on Friday as it is back to large-scale coal production after facing a massive coal crunch. Highways to cities like Shanghai, Tianjin and Harbin were forced to shut down in China after visibility in some areas dropped to less than 200 metres. According to Channel News Asia, schools were also barred from opening playgrounds and were ordered to dismiss all outdoor activities and physical education classes.

It was reported that the small particulate matter (PM 2.5), reached 230, breaching the World Health Organisation's (WHO) recommended limit of 15. These minute particles can result in severe respiratory illnesses as they can easily penetrate the lungs.

This comes after the entire world is scrutinising Beijing for its non-commitment towards the goals regarding climate change and Chinese President Xi Jinping's unwillingness to participate in the ongoing United Nations' COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow. China has been known to be the largest consumer of coal and the largest polluter, although, it did submit its updated emissions reduction commitment, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), to the United Nations last week. According to PTI's report, the updated document includes Xi's pledge last September that China will reach peak carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve neutrality, also known as net-zero, before 2060.

Image: Twitter/@SchoenebronStef