CCP Congress Introduces Resolutions To Solidify Xi Jinping’s Position For A 3rd Term

China’s President Xi Jinping has strengthened his grip as the country’s leader with major political resolutions announced on the final day of a key political meeting of the Chinese Communist Party.

The revelation came on Saturday, following the culmination of the Chinese Communist Party Congress that was held in the Great Hall of the People.

According to The Guardian, the CCP congress approved several amendments to its constitution. This included the “Two Establishes” and “Two Safeguards”, which are aimed at enshrining President Xi as the core of the CCP and Xi’s political thought as its underpinning ideology. The move aims to embolden President Xi Jinping's status as China's leader.

What are the resolutions?

Among the key developments is the approval of a new Central Committee which would include roughly 200 top party officials in China. Meanwhile, the final committee roster had notable absences. Li Keqiang, the current and outgoing premier was not included in the list. Moreover, a potential successor to Li, Vice Premier Wang Yang was also not on the list.

However, the key development following the meeting’s conclusion was the approval of the addition of new wording to the party charter. The party charter acts as a guiding constitution of sorts. Moreover, it cements Xi's role as the so-called core of the party, further enhancing his status and strength as China’s leader.

Around 2,300 delegates attended the week-long Congress. Meanwhile, the official announcement of the third term for Xi Jinping is expected to come during the annual legislative sessions in March. In 2018, Xi scrapped the presidential two-term limit, allowing him to rule indefinitely.