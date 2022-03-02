China on Tuesday slammed the official visit of a US delegation to Taiwan, saying that the move "undermines" regional peace and stability. Addressing a presser, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Webin stated that Washington's attempt to "show support" to Taiwan "will be in vain." His remarks came as US President Joe Biden on Tuesday sent a group of top-ranking diplomats in an effort to buttress support for the autonomous island.

Notably, Beijing hardly had a word of praise for the US delegation to Taiwan, which it views as a "breakaway" province. As per reports, as China's aggressive approach against Taipei has aggravated over the years, Washington has also bolstered its support towards the island nation.

US sends delegation to Taiwan 'in show of support'

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden sent a delegation to Taiwan that included former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen, former Deputy National Security Advisor Meghan O'Sullivan, and former undersecretary of defense Michele Flournoy. The group also included National Security Council senior directors for Asian Mike Green and Evan Medeiros. The group met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and Defence Minister Chiu Ko-cheng. The meeting underlines "the importance of Taiwan-US relations" as Washington "emphasises regional peace and its firm support for Taiwan," Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang said at a press conference on Tuesday, as quoted by Sputnik.

At my meeting with the #US delegation led by Adm. Mullen, I reiterated #Taiwan's commitment to democracy & support for #Ukraine. Russia’s invasion reminds us that Taiwan must work with the US & other partners to defend our shared values & uphold peace. pic.twitter.com/tAeF8zd8mK — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) March 2, 2022

China condemns visit of US delegation

The visit came a day after the 50th anniversary of the Shanghai Communique, that highlights United States' first diplomatic negotiations with China since its 1949 founding and the end of US support for Taiwan. The Communique was first signed on February 28, 1972. However, the US did end it's diplomatic recognition of Taiwan until seven years later. Thus, a two consecutive Communiques were signed in 1979 and 1982, which included an agreement for the US terminate its military support for Taiwan.

"China urges the US to abide by the One-China principle and stipulations in the three China-US joint communiqués, stop all forms of official interactions with Taiwan, and handle Taiwan-related issues in a prudent manner, lest it should further undermine the larger interests of China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Webin said at a presser slamming US' visit to Taiwan. Beijing also sees US' support to Taiwan as "meddling" in China's internal affairs. He also added, Washington's "true intention" is to "embolden" Taiwan's independent forces, which included Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

It is to mention that China considers Taiwan as a breakaway province and wishes to take it back "by force" if needed. However, Taiwan claims itself an "independent" nation, although not declared formally. Meanwhile, the US has continued to maintain its strategic ambiguity over the issue as it recognises the 'One China Policy' yet publicly offers support for Taiwan.

(Image: AP)