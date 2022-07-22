China Accuses US Of Slandering Beijing's Foreign Aid Policy Amid Food Supply Row: Report

In its latest attack against the United States, the Chinese administration has accused Washington of slandering Beijing's foreign aid policy. This comes after US officials questioned China's foreign aid approach, blaming Moscow for being unresponsive over the current food crisis and debt relief for developing nations.

However, Luo Zhaohui, Chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), denied claims made by the US. Speaking at a conference on international development cooperation, he stressed that China's foreign aid policy has no "political strings" and aids recipients in strengthening their capacity for self-development, Global Times reported.

Further, Zhaohui also accused the US of often making "false promises" and meddling in the domestic affairs of other nations. According to him, China has been generously donating food to other nations through bilateral and multilateral routes. He went on to say that the Chinese government has also offered the most financial aid, sent the most experts, and implemented the most projects under the South-South cooperation (SSC) of the Food Security Framework. Zhaohui also remarked that the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) has also received a significant response from China.

China takes a dig at US foreign aid policy

Taking a dig at the Biden administration, Zhaohui stated that US foreign aid strategy has been a "roller coaster" with unforeseeable ups and downs. He claimed that the US has no qualms about openly interfering in other nations' internal affairs and using aid as a tool for its own interest.

"The US foreign assistance efforts in recent years, such as the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, are difficult to be implemented and are empty promises," Global Times quoted Zhaohui as saying.

US slams China for not doing enough to address global food crisis

Earlier on July 19, the United States' top humanitarian official Samantha Power slammed China for not doing enough to address the food crisis spurred due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has increased food prices globally and also imperilled food security worldwide. In her speech titled, "The Line Between Crisis and Catastrophe," she stressed that China in particular stands out for its absence from East African humanitarian efforts. According to her, more food and fertiliser exports from China to the international market or the World Food Program would significantly relieve pressure on food and fertiliser prices.

(Image: AP)