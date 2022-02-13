China Agrees To Fulfil Hong Kong's Requests As City's COVID Cases Surge

As Hong Kong reported a record number of COVID-19 cases, driven by the Omicron variant, leadership from the financial hub met mainland Chinese officials in neighbouring Shenzhen on Saturday, Sputnik reported. The Russian news agency said that the meeting came after Hong Kong authorities send multiple requests to the Chinese officials seeking medical assistance.

"At the meeting, we were all on the same wavelength," Hong Kong Chief Secretary John Lee said to reporters after the meeting in Shenzhen. He told that the Chinese officials have assured providing all support to Hong Kong. "Rapid tests and help building isolation facilities are things we agreed on," he added.

It is worth mentioning the special administrative region of China has been grappling under the COVID-19 wave. On Saturday, the city reported at least 1,514 fresh cases of the Coronavirus. Lee informed that the meeting was also attended by Hong Kong Health Secretary Sophia Chan and Security Chief Chris Tang and added they discussed the severe crisis of hospital beds.

"I hope Hongkongers will be mentally prepared. We are now in the toughest battle with this virus in two years, and we believe infection numbers will remain high," South China Morning Post quoted Lee as saying during a public address.

Hong Kong’s zero-COVID approach meets growing frustration

Though the authorities cleared there won't be a lockdown, however, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam ordered new strict measures that came into effect on February 10, resulting in frustration among the residents. The latest measures will remain until at least February 24, when the vaccine pass will be rolled out, allowing only vaccinated people to visit places like shopping malls and supermarkets. However, the opponents criticised the authorities for taking the aggressive step. They contended nearly 65% of the population was fully vaccinated and there were no signs that the new COVID variant could turn into a severe crisis.

"The government is having difficulties adopting a new strategy which will both align with mainland China but also serve the interests and adapt to the situation in Hong Kong," Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a professor of political science at the Hong Kong Baptist University told the news agency, AP. "Nothing can be decided without Beijing’s green light, and the local authorities don’t want to take any chance with that," added Cabestan.