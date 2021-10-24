China: Angry Millionaire Withdraws ₹5.7 Crore As Bank Requests Him To Follow COVID Norms

A millionaire in China reportedly withdrew 5 million yuan (approximately Rs 5.8 crore) in banknotes after an argument about the services and being asked to wear a mask at the Bank of Shanghai, in Beijing. The angry Chinese man was reportedly upset about having asked to follow the COVID norm, and therefore, withdrew his wealth.

He asked the bank staff to count the notes, manually with hands. The report first emerged on Chinese social media Weibo. Several posts claimed that the said man, popularly known as ‘Sunwear' had resorted to withdrawing the maximum amount of cash from the bank after he was asked by the security guard to adhere to the COVID protocol, which he objected to.

Staff displayed 'the worst attitude', claims the Chinese man

The Chinese man accused the bank staff of displaying "the worst attitude" to him, although he refused to mention in detail what triggered his anger. The latter was reported as saying on Weibo "I can only withdraw all the money and put it in other banks."

While he asked the staff to physically count the cash with their hands, he reportedly said, "It was necessary to request them to count the cash in case it fell short."

It took two bank workers an estimated two hours to count his currency and prepare it for him to take. He was seen taking the cash in multiple suitcases and pictures of him loading the cash outside the bank went viral on Chinese social media.

The bank, meanwhile, stated that inappropriate staff behaviour was not the cause for the man to withdraw all his money. He was, in fact, reluctant to wear his face mask. It remains unclear whether he returned to deposit his savings back. However, he withdrew the cash in parts and told the staff that he will come back to withdraw the same amount until his account was emptied of his entire life's savings, LADbible reported.