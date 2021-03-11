China Approves Controversial Changes To Hong Kong's Electoral System For Tighter Control

Chinese lawmakers on Thursday approved the controversial changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system that were proposed in the National People’s Congress (NPC) last week. According to reports, only one member of the NPC voted against the changes while the rest voted overwhelmingly in favour. The changes would allow Beijing to veto candidates as it aims to install a “patriotic” government in Hong Kong.

Last week, China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) announced changes were needed to ensure only “patriots” get elected to Hong Kong’s Legislative Council (LegCo). The approval comes less than a year after China imposed another controversial law in Hong Kong, the National Security Law, which the Communist regime has since used to silence pro-democracy supporters by throwing many of them in prison.

China garners international condemnation

The international community was quick to react to the development last week as China unveiled the changes in the latest session of the National People’s Congress. Critics argue that the law would allow Beijing to further tighten its grip on Hong Kong, curbing more freedoms and rights. Critics say the law is likely to weaken the remaining autonomy of the former British colony.

Earlier this week, a group of US lawmakers wrote of letter to President Joe Biden, urging him to defend Hong Kong's "autonomy" and "freedoms". The letter was written by members of the Congressional Committee on China, consisting of both Democratic and Republican lawmakers.

"With these planned actions, the Chinese Communist Party is doubling down on its attempts to impose an authoritarian system on Hong Kong. Beijing is once again violating its binding international commitments under the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration and its obligations under Hong Kong's Basic Law," US lawmakers said in a joint statement.

The United Kingdom handed over Hong Kong to China in 1997, agreeing to the 'one China, two systems' deal. Both sides agreed that Hong Kong will remain a separate and autonomous region of China with its own constitution for at least 50 years after the transfer until 2047, following which Hongkongers can decide by a referendum on what they want. However, years after the transfer, Hong Kong started seeing China's increasing interference in its internal affairs, raising questions about the Communist regime's intentions on the Sino-British agreement.

Hong Kong witnessed widespread protests last year after Beijing introduced the new National Security Law. The security law gave mainland China powers to detain pro-democracy lawmakers and anyone deemed a threat to Beijing’s authority in the city. It remains to be seen how the new law plays out in Hong Kong, especially among the pro-democracy camp.