China Asks Food Exporters To Declare Their Products Coronavirus Free

Food Exporters to China have now been asked to sign a declaration that their products have not been contaminated by the novel coronavirus, international media reported. This comes as the infection has resurged after new clusters were found in a wholesale market in Beijing. Many experts around the world continue to argue that the COVID-19 originated in the “wet markets” of Wuhan.

One meat importer who has signed the declaration reportedly said that it may be the Chinese government's effort to reduce the additional testing it has to carry out on imported foods and make exporters responsible for guaranteeing their products’ safety.

'Could take necessary measures'

According to international media reports, the declaration emphasizes the producers agreeing that the food imported to China is not contaminated with the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition, it also warns that new positive or suspected cases are detected in a food enterprise, or if there is a risk of contamination of food products exported to China, the country would take “all necessary measures to eliminate food safety risks and protect consumer health.”

Chinese authorities began testing all the items after last week's outbreak. According to reports, all containers of meat are reportedly being tested in Tianjin, the primary port for Beijing. This comes as the customs' department has claimed that more than 30,000 samples of meat, seafood, vegetables and fruit were tested between June 11 to 17, with all testing negative for COVID-19.

China, on June 19 reported 37 new coronavirus cases including 25 in Beijing where 183 patients are undergoing treatment, with the city implementing wartime measures to arrest the COVID-19 spread, health authorities said. The National Health Commission (NHC) said that 32 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in the country on June 18 of which 28 were domestically-transmitted and four were imported. Of the domestically-transmitted cases, 25 were reported in Beijing, two in Hebei province and one in Liaoning province, it said in its daily report.

Image credits: AP