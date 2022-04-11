China Asserts Political Regime Change In Pakistan Won't Impact Bilateral Ties: Reports

In a key political development, China on Monday stated that the political regime change in Pakistan will not affect the relationship between both countries. Speaking at a regular press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian stated that Beijing, as a close neighbour and steadfast friend, genuinely hopes that all parties in Pakistan will remain united and work together to ensure the country's stability and prosperity. Lijian underlined that no matter how Pakistan's political situation changes, China will continue their unwaveringly supportive policy towards its neighbouring country, Global Times reported.

According to the report, experts from both nations expressed optimism regarding the future of China-Pakistan relations, believing that the new government would respect the country's long-standing history of safeguarding the friendship with China and all China-Pakistan cooperation projects. They also believe that the robust relations s between the two nations will not be harmed by Pakistan's internal political changes because safeguarding and developing bilateral relationships is a collective consensus of all parties and factions in Pakistan. According to Qian Feng, director of the research department at the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University, Pakistan's recent political transition is mostly caused by political party struggles as well as issues with the economy and people's livelihoods.

China-Pakistan relations

The Dominion of Pakistan was one of the first countries to end official diplomatic relations with the Republic of China (Taiwan) and recognise the People's Republic of China (PRC) government in Mainland China in 1950. Since then, both countries have placed a high value on maintaining a special relationship that is highly close and supportive. The two nations have exchanged high-level visits on a regular basis, paving way for a number of accords.

Pakistan has received monetary, military, and technical aid from the PRC, and both countries regard the other as a close strategic partner. Diplomatic ties between both countries began in 1950, territorial disputes were settled in 1963, military support began in 1966, a strategic alliance was formed in 1972, and economic cooperation began in 1979. Meanwhile, China has also surpassed the United States as Pakistan's major arms supplier and third-largest commercial partner.

Pakistan's political turmoil

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan plunged into a constitutional crisis on April 3 as National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri dismissed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan without voting. On April 7, the apex court of Pakistan unanimously held that Suri's decision to disallow the no-trust motion was unconstitutional and restored the National Assembly. Later on, in the wee hours of Sunday, April 10, the National Assembly passed the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. Notably, Opposition candidate and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Shehbaz Sharif and ex-foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi are in the race to become the new premier of Pakistan.

