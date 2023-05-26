China Battles Fresh Covid Wave, Faces Potential For 65 Million Weekly Cases, Says Report

China is confronting a new wave of the coronavirus, driven by evolving XBB variants of the virus that are challenging the immunity developed after the country's departure from its "zero covid" policy. According to a report, the Chinese authorities are racing to administer vaccines to combat the ongoing XBB omicron subvariants (including XBB. 1.9.1, XBB. 1.5, and XBB. 1.16) surge, which is projected to peak in June and potentially infect up to 65 million people each week!

As per the report, citing official media sources, prominent Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan announced that two new vaccinations targeting the XBB omicron subvariants have received preliminary approval. Speaking at a biotech symposium in Guangzhou, Zhong revealed that three to four additional vaccines are expected to receive approval in the near future. These developments underline the urgency with which China is responding to the new wave of infections and striving to enhance its vaccination coverage against the evolving virus strains.

China's current outbreak has the potential to become the most substantial wave of illnesses recorded since the abandonment of the stringent "zero covid" program last winter. During that period, up to 85 per cent of the population was affected by the virus, the report said. Though officials maintain that the current wave will be less severe, public health experts stress the importance of a robust response to prevent a surge in mortality, particularly among the country's substantial elderly population, the report said.

Reports suggest that certain medical facilities have advised older individuals or those with compromised immune systems to wear masks and avoid crowded areas. However, it is worth noting that China has not reintroduced restrictions similar to those implemented during the "zero-Covid" era when the country aimed to prevent any instances of illness. Consequently, the majority of citizens appear to be resuming their daily activities without significant changes to their routines, the report asserted.

(With inputs from ANI)