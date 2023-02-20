China Blasts US For 'false' Claim That Beijing Supporting Russia's War Effort In Ukraine

China's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin has dismissed US claims that Beijing is considering providing weapons to Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. The allegation was made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during the Munich Security Conference. Wenbin instead pointed fingers at the US, asserting that it is Washington that has been supplying weapons to the battlefield. He urged the US to take responsibility for its own actions and work towards promoting peace and dialogue.

It is the US, not China, that has been pouring weapons into the battlefield in Ukraine. The US is in no position to tell China what to do. China will never accept US finger-pointing or coercion on China-Russia relations. pic.twitter.com/H6krhOqYtc — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) February 20, 2023

Blinken had claimed in recent interviews in Germany that China was exploring the possibility of providing lethal support to Moscow, including ammunition and weapons. Tensions between the US and China have escalated following Washington's recent decision to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon. Despite concerns that Beijing is deepening ties with Russia amid the conflict, China's top diplomat Wang Yi maintains that China is playing a constructive role and remains committed to dialogue.

Won't accept US' finger-pointing, says China

"We do not accept the United States' finger-pointing on China-Russia relations, let alone coercion and pressure," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin. "China's direction on the Ukraine issue can be summed up in one phrase, which is urging peace and promoting dialogue," he added.

Meanwhile, China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, arrived in Moscow to discuss a potential peace plan for Ukraine, according to Russian newspaper Kommersant. The objective of Wang's visit is to boost Beijing's involvement in the Ukrainian settlement, the paper reported. During the annual Munich Security Conference, Wang criticized the United States for its "hysterical" behavior and alleged violation of international norms. He reiterated a call for dialogue and urged European countries to consider how to end the war in a calm and measured manner. Wang suggested that some groups may be working against negotiations and the swift resolution of the conflict, without naming any specific entities.