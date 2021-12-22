China Bolstering Its Electronic Warfare In South China Sea, Claims US Think Tank

People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is taking major steps to improve its electronic warfare (EW) and information gathering capabilities near the South China Sea, a US Think Tank has claimed. In its latest report, the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has said that the Chinese army was bolstering its EW near Mumian on Hainan Island. It is worth noting that Hainan is the southernmost point of the country and is located strategically close to Spratly island over which it claims its sovereignty.

To substantiate its claim, CSIS also shared satellite pictures that showed the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) rapidly expanding EW facilities near Mumian, on Hainan Island. The images were reportedly obtained from US company Maxar Technologies. As per the report, Mumian served as the epicentre of China’s satellite tracking and communication (SATCOM) platforms, which play a significant role in collecting signals intelligence (SIGINT) and gathering communications intelligence (COMINT). CSIS also stated that China was training its army engaged in SIGINT collection and EW in Mumian.

South China Sea Conflict

In 2016, the Hague based Permanent Court of Arbitration rejected China's claims on the South China Sea and areas inside the ‘nine-dash line’ and ruled in favour of the Philippines, which currently has operational control over the Thitu islands. China and Taiwan have both rejected the ruling. Meanwhile, the Philippines on Saturday asked China to call back its vessels from the disputed area asserting that the Pag-asa Island was an “integral part of the Philippines over which it has sovereignty and jurisdiction”.

Beijing, which claims its sovereignty, without evidence, over the 3.5 million square kilometers of the South China Sea, has ramped up its assertiveness in the region. Threatened with China’s ambition to alter the status of the Pacific region and increased encounters with Chinese vessels, Manila has “substantially” increased patrol vehicles in the area, a Washington based think tank claimed. Recently, the Philippines Defence Minister accused China of planning to occupy more “features” in the disputed South China Sea as tensions between both nations escalate over Beijing’s territorial claims in the waters. China claims almost all of the South China Sea which is a resource-rich area and has even asserted its stance by building up several small shoals and reefs into military bases with airstrips along with other port facilities.