China Calls US 'largest Nuclear Threat' To World, Says It Must Fulfill Key Duty To Disarm

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Mao Ning, stated that the United States needs to reconsider its security policy regarding nuclear weapons since it poses the world's largest nuclear threat. During a news briefing on Friday, Ning suggested that the US should prioritize its duty to disarm and take practical measures to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in its national security policy. Additionally, she emphasized the need for the US to take steps towards minimizing nuclear risks. According to a report from TASS, her exact statement was "the United States is the world's largest source of nuclear threat. It should carefully rethink its nuclear policy, diligently fulfill its special and primary duty to disarm, thus reducing the role of nuclear weapons in the national security policy, and take meaningful practical steps to ease nuclear risks".

Ning further claimed that the United States was using the alleged nuclear threat posed by China as an excuse to enhance its nuclear arsenal. This statement came after a report by The Wall Street Journal in February, which revealed that China had more land-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launchers than the US, according to the US Strategic Command. The article further noted that some American lawmakers were pushing for an expansion of the country's nuclear capabilities to counter the perceived threat from China and Russia.

How many nukes does the US have?

The United States has an estimated 3,800 nuclear warheads in its active stockpile and a total inventory of around 5,550 warheads, according to the Federation of American Scientists. However, it's worth noting that these numbers are subject to change as the US and other nuclear-armed states continue to modernize and adjust their nuclear arsenals.