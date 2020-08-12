China Calls US Threat Over TikTok Sale 'sheer Gangster Logic' And 'daylight Robbery'

Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the executive order signed by US President Donald Trump to force a sale of TikTok within 45 days is “sheer gangster logic” and “daylight robbery”. Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said in an interview that the Trump administration is taking actions against the Chinese video-sharing social networking service on the basis of the presumption of guilt.

Le claimed that TikTok has been communicating with the United States for nearly a year and has even made “big compromises” like instituting an all-American management team and storing all American user data in the US and Singapore. He added that the firm made its review policy and algorithm source code public, while hiring 1,500 Americans, and promising to create another 10,000 jobs.

“Even if it ends up being acquired, a substantial portion of the money must be paid to the US government. What kind of "art of the deal" is this? This is sheer gangster logic and daylight robbery,” the ministry website quoted Le as saying.

On August 6, Trump signed an executive order banning American citizens and businesses from doing any transaction with TikTok, its parent company ByteDance Ltd., and messaging app WeChat after 45 days. The executive order stated that these steps have been taken because the applications threatened national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.

'Tigers preying on rabbit'

Le asserted that TikTik is simply a platform for the American public to showcase their talent and spread joy and has nothing to do with national security. He accused the US government of ganging up like “tigers preying on a little rabbit” to suppress private Chinese company. He said that the whole world is “watching with contempt the looting and robbery by the United States”.

During the interview, Le said that Beijing needs to keep its relationship with Washington on the right track and prevent from getting derailed. He highlighted the importance of keeping the communication lines open, and not putting the dialogue on hold. He said that all issues, including difficult and complex ones, should be kept on the table and there should be no "radio silence" between the two foreign ministries.

