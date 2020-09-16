China Claims 'positive Image' Growing Globally; Countries Calling Us 'responsible Nation'

China's state-sponsored media People's Daily on Wednesday published a global survey claiming that the Communist country's overall impression was steadily improving across the world. Surveying 11,000 respondents from 22 unnamed countries, the China National Image Global Survey for the year 2019 claimed that "China's overall image kept improving internationally." The survey was jointly conducted by the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies and London-headquartered consulting company Kantar Group.

The survey claimed that "60 per cent of overseas respondents believed that China's national image kept getting better over the past 70 years, affirming the country's achievements over the period." Categories and topics such as China's advocacy of exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, politics, diplomacy, economy, culture, science and technology, among other fields were covered in the survey.

According to the report, the overseas respondents expected China to focus on building its image as a "contributor to global development," a "country with a rich history in the East," and "a major responsible nation," People's Daily reported.

