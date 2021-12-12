China Concerned Over Increasing COVID-19 Cases Before Beijing Winter Olympics In 2022

China is failing to meet its pledge of making the country free from COVID-19 for the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022, which is set to take place in February, next year. The Chinese authorities are willing and doing everything possible to keep the COVID-19 cases at zero. However, despite tight regulations, several Chinese districts report new instances on a daily basis.

However, China asserts that during the Winter Games, Beijing is isolated from the rest of the country to ensure that the virus does not penetrate the capital city. China has made zero local transmissions an official policy, at the expense of people's freedom and liberties. Hong Kong Post reported, citing CNN report, "cases have been detected over the past week in the country's largest cities, from Beijing and Shanghai to Guangzhou."

Already, several countries, led by the United States, have declared a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games. It is worth noting that the Biden administration announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The US players, on the other hand, will compete in the 2022 winter Olympics. Moreover, Canada has become the latest country to join the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Australia and the United Kingdom are the two other countries that have joined the US in diplomatic boycott of Olympics.

Japan hints to join US in Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics

In the midst of discussion about attending the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Japan has hinted at supporting the US plan of punishing China for human rights violations by excluding its diplomats from attending the major event, according to Kyodo News sources. However, the sources have not clarified Japan's stance on sending athletes to Beijing. Earlier, newly appointed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stated that the country was considering permitting athletes to participate in the sports event. He claims that the decision will be made with "national interests" in mind.

Human rights groups have spoken out against China's arrest of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province, as well as its crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong. According to Sputnik, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the European Union placed penalties on four Chinese officials and one corporation in March for alleged human rights breaches in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP/Unsplash