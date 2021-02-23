China Condemns Canada's Motion Calling Uighurs Treatment As 'genocide'

China on Monday harshly reacted against the non-binding motion passed by the Canadian parliament that labelled PRC’s treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority as ‘genocide’. Issuing a reprimand against the Liberal Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Canada’s House of Commons, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Canada's “so-called declaration violates the diplomatic code of conduct and norms governing international relations.” Further, condemning Canada’s allegations of ‘genocide’ in Xinjiang, China’s foreign ministry alleged that Canada was hurling ‘lies of the century’. In retaliation, China slammed Canada’s assimilation of indigenous people in the 1870s, and accused the country of “openly advocating the killing of the Indian bloodline”. “Genocide did take place in Canada, the US, and Australia,” China said in its stern response against Canada’s accusations.

People like Adrian Zenz will face reckoning of justice one day for their rumor-mongering and maligning behaviors. pic.twitter.com/5IKMVmcIRR — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) February 22, 2021

“The so-called Declaration looks rather like Canada’s confession on the Meng Wanzhou case. If it truly opposes arbitrary detention, it should match words with actions,” China’s foreign ministry tweeted. “Release Meng without any delay and ensure her safe return to China,” the PRC told Canada.

Canada's so-called declaration violates the diplomatic code of conduct&norms governing international relations. pic.twitter.com/Z6pgt2QOn5 — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) February 22, 2021

At a regular briefing, Chinese spokesman Wang Wenbin alleged that some countries were “coaxed by Canada”, as he trashed reports of ethnic cleansing of Uyghur Muslims and human rights violations. A report by the United Nations Human Rights Watch, earlier, stated: ‘More than one million Uyghur Muslims in China’s north-western Xinjiang province are being systemically targeted, tortured, and arbitrarily detained.’ The agency further confirmed reports of Uyghur persecutions taking place in China’s “re-education camps,” where men, women, and children were subjected to torture, and coerced into abandoning their religion. Women were put through the harrowing experiences of forced abortions, and sexual abuse. “Over one million Uyghurs placed in re-education camps are suffering ethnic cleansing, which has not been defined and is not recognized as a crime under international law”, according to the United Nations.

Canada votes 266-0 for the motion

Condemning China’s human rights violations against the ethnic minority population which comprises 45 percent of the population, Canada’s House of Commons voted 266-0 for the motion tabled by Canada’s Conservative Party, which officially recognized the ‘genocide’ in a Chinese province. In the resolution, the Canadian lawmakers also pushed the International Olympic Committee for the relocation of the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing. While the Liberal backed the Conservatives on the motion against China, Trudeau and his Cabinet refrained from casting the vote.

