China Condemns Lithuanian Delegation's Visit To Taiwan; Threatens 'stern Retaliation'

Amid ongoing hostilities between China and Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei despite Beijing's opposition, the Chinese administration on Thursday vehemently condemned a Lithuanian delegation's visit to the island nation and threatened to take "stern retaliation measures." According to reports, a Lithuanian delegation led by the country's Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Agne Vaiciukeviciute arrived in Taiwan on August 7 for a five-day visit.

Speaking at a regular press briefing on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated that Moscow would strongly respond to Lithuania's "vile provocation" which not only violates the principle of "one China" but also threatens the country's sovereignty.

"China strongly condemns the Lithuanian anti-China forces for their deliberate violation of China's sovereignty and gross interference in China's internal affairs," Wenbin stated, as per Xinhua news agency.

He stressed that the "One-China" principle is a fundamental tenet of international relations and serves as China's political basis for establishing bilateral ties with other nations, including Lithuania. According to him, the communique on the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Lithuania states unequivocally that the Lithuanian government acknowledges Taiwan as an integral part of China.

"However, the Lithuanian side repeatedly breaks its promises, which is a blatant breach of faith. We urge the relevant people on the Lithuanian side to not continue serving as pawns of 'Taiwan independence' and anti-China forces, still less head further down the wrong path," the Chinese spokesperson remarked.

Meanwhile, the Members of Germany's Parliament are also planning to visit Taiwan in early October to show solidarity with the island nation amid growing threats from China in the Asia Pacific region.

China takes tough stance on Taiwan issue since Pelosi's visit

Notably, China has taken a tough stance on the Taiwan issue since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-ruled democratic island on August 2. It should be noted here that China asserts absolute sovereignty over Taiwan, despite the island's self-government for more than seven decades.

However, Taipei has countered Chinese aggression by strengthening strategic ties with democracies, particularly the United States, which China frequently opposes. Further, China has often condemned the United States for maintaining official ties with Taiwan, claiming that such activities violate "China's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

(Image: @GitanasNausėda/Facbook/AP)